Delhi Throne Shaken: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Mid-Term Election Speculation

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal asserted that Rahul Gandhi's influence is unsettling the central government, predicting imminent mid-term polls. Launching the ‘Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair’ campaign, Sapkal accused the current government of election malpractices and called for public mobilization against such 'vote theft'.

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal declared that the central government's stability is being challenged by Rahul Gandhi's assertive political maneuvers.

He confidently predicted that India is nearing mid-term polls as public support grows for his narrative of protecting the Constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state campaign 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' in Kamptee, a constituency known for allegations of electoral fraud, Sapkal highlighted this ongoing issue and urged citizens to rally behind Gandhi's call for change.

