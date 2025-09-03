Delhi Throne Shaken: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Mid-Term Election Speculation

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal declared that the central government's stability is being challenged by Rahul Gandhi's assertive political maneuvers.

He confidently predicted that India is nearing mid-term polls as public support grows for his narrative of protecting the Constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state campaign 'Vote Thieves, Vacate the Chair' in Kamptee, a constituency known for allegations of electoral fraud, Sapkal highlighted this ongoing issue and urged citizens to rally behind Gandhi's call for change.