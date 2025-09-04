March for Australia: A Symbolic Fight Over National Identity and Immigration

The 'March for Australia', an anti-immigration demonstration, has reignited discussions about migration and national identity. Attendees, united by their concerns, showed support for far-right ideologies by emphasizing symbols like the Eureka flag, traditionally associated with democracy and political representation.

The march's directive to display no foreign flags led to an abundance of Australian flags, notably the Eureka flag and the Australian Red Ensign. These symbols were utilized in efforts to link the march's goals to historical democratic struggles, despite being hijacked by political factions with extremist views.

Organizers and attendees of the march aim for a symbolic shift in national discourse, attempting to position anti-immigration politics at the heart of Australian identity. They portray themselves as defenders of democracy, labeling the movement as a modern-day Eureka rebellion.