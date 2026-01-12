Honoring Swami Vivekananda: Inspiring National Pride and Youth Empowerment
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, commemorating his birth anniversary. Vivekananda, celebrated as a spiritual icon and national pride instiller among Indians, is remembered for inspiring the youth and promoting inner strength. His teachings continue to motivate the nation and the world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:54 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on Monday, commemorating his birth anniversary with remarks on his enduring inspiration for national pride and youth empowerment in India.
Born Narendranath Dutta on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.
President Murmu highlighted his role as a spiritual icon, preaching inner strength and service to humanity, and praised Vivekananda for carrying India's eternal wisdom to the global stage, a legacy that continues to inspire.
(With inputs from agencies.)