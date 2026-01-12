Honoring Swami Vivekananda: Inspiring National Pride and Youth Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on Monday, commemorating his birth anniversary with remarks on his enduring inspiration for national pride and youth empowerment in India.

Born Narendranath Dutta on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

President Murmu highlighted his role as a spiritual icon, preaching inner strength and service to humanity, and praised Vivekananda for carrying India's eternal wisdom to the global stage, a legacy that continues to inspire.

