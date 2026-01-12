Left Menu

Honoring Swami Vivekananda: Inspiring National Pride and Youth Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda, commemorating his birth anniversary. Vivekananda, celebrated as a spiritual icon and national pride instiller among Indians, is remembered for inspiring the youth and promoting inner strength. His teachings continue to motivate the nation and the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:54 IST
Honoring Swami Vivekananda: Inspiring National Pride and Youth Empowerment
Swami Vivekananda
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on Monday, commemorating his birth anniversary with remarks on his enduring inspiration for national pride and youth empowerment in India.

Born Narendranath Dutta on January 12, 1863, in Calcutta, Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

President Murmu highlighted his role as a spiritual icon, preaching inner strength and service to humanity, and praised Vivekananda for carrying India's eternal wisdom to the global stage, a legacy that continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

Massive Pro-Iran Protests: Demonstrators Rally Against Foreign-Backed Unrest

 Iran
2
Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

Protest for Resettlement: Voices of Manipur's Displaced

 India
3
Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

Anomaly Strikes: India's Trusted PSLV Faces Another Setback

 Global
4
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026