Bolton Critiques Trump-Modi Dynamic: A Warning to Global Leaders

John Bolton, former US National Security Adviser, criticized Donald Trump's personal diplomacy with leaders, notably pointing out the deterioration of US-India relations. Bolton emphasized the risks of relying on personal friendships in international politics and warned of the geopolitical shifts influencing India's alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:16 IST
Donald Trump

John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser for the United States, has spoken critically about the challenges posed by Donald Trump's personal approach to international relations, particularly in regard to India.

Once known for having a good relationship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump now oversees what Bolton describes as the worst phase in US-India relations in decades. This downturn stems from Trump's tariff policies and his administration's criticism of New Delhi. Bolton warns that Trump's personal diplomacy won't protect leaders from potential political pitfalls.

Despite years of efforts to align India against historical alliances with Russia and focus on threats from China, Trump's actions have reportedly undone such strategies, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Bolton described the situation as a setback, albeit one that can be corrected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

