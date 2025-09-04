Bolton Critiques Trump-Modi Dynamic: A Warning to Global Leaders

John Bolton, the former National Security Adviser for the United States, has spoken critically about the challenges posed by Donald Trump's personal approach to international relations, particularly in regard to India.

Once known for having a good relationship with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump now oversees what Bolton describes as the worst phase in US-India relations in decades. This downturn stems from Trump's tariff policies and his administration's criticism of New Delhi. Bolton warns that Trump's personal diplomacy won't protect leaders from potential political pitfalls.

Despite years of efforts to align India against historical alliances with Russia and focus on threats from China, Trump's actions have reportedly undone such strategies, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Bolton described the situation as a setback, albeit one that can be corrected.

