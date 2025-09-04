Milestone in Manipur: National Highway-2 Reopened Amid Ethnic Conflict

The reopening of National Highway-2 in Manipur by the Kuki Zo Council marks a crucial progression towards stability in the region. This decision follows significant discussions orchestrated by the Ministry of Home Affairs with various stakeholders.

The move is a major stride in restoring peace after ethnic conflicts erupted in May this year. It comes in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Manipur since the violence began.

Despite the progress, questions linger over the Kuki Zo Council's authority over highway control and the Ministry's ability to ensure safe passage. The agreement with Kuki militant groups aims for lasting peace but raises debates over ground rule violations and security assurance measures.

