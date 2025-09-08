Jharsuguda Police Demand Financial Details from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Amid Investigation

The Jharsuguda Police have demanded detailed records of foreign contributions from the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) amid an ongoing investigation involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged 'anti-national remarks.' The notice, issued under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, requests RGF's Finance Director Sandeep Anand to appear before the investigating officer on November 4.

According to a letter sent to Sandeep Anand on September 3 by Jharsuguda Sub-Divisional Police Officer Umashankar Singh, the police are seeking a year-wise breakdown of foreign contributions received since the foundation's inception in June 1991. Additional details required include bank account information, auditor names, its FCRA licence, and clarifications on donations allegedly from Zakir Naik in 2011 and the Chinese government in 2005-06.

The notice also probes allegations of fund diversion from the Prime Ministers Relief Fund during the UPA government, cautioning that non-compliance may lead to legal action under Section 210 BNSS. The case stems from a January 15 speech by Rahul Gandhi, which led to a complaint by BJP affiliates, resulting in an FIR under Section 152 and Section 197(1)(d) BNSS. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)