Tensions Rise: Israel Launches Rare Airstrikes in Northeastern Lebanon

In an escalation of regional tensions, Israel executed airstrikes on northeastern Lebanon, resulting in the death of five individuals, including four Hezbollah members, as confirmed by officials. This recent action intensifies international pressure on Lebanon to disarm the militant group.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire that ended fighting in November, Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon have persisted. However, the recent operation far from Israel's borders in northeastern Lebanon, near Syria, is an unusual occurrence. These strikes targeted Hezbollah sites, claiming to hit positions and training grounds for the group's elite forces.

The Lebanese government, while backing a military-led strategy for Hezbollah disarmament, remains opposed to a direct clash with the group. Hezbollah, on the other hand, refuses any disarmament talks without Israel ending its aggressive actions and retreating from strategically-held territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)