India's Vice Presidential Race: Modi Casts First Vote, NDA in Favor
Voting for India's vice presidency commenced on Tuesday with PM Modi leading the charge. The contest features NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against opposition's B Sudershan Reddy, following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. With 781 voting members, the NDA holds a favorable position. Results are anticipated by evening.
Voting commenced for India's vice presidential election on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading as the first voter. The election pits NDA's C P Radhakrishnan against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, a contest sparked by Jagdeep Dhankhar's unexpected resignation.
Prominent early voters included Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Kiren Rijiju. Other notable participants were Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav.
The parliamentary electoral process involves 781 members casting votes inside the Parliament House from 10 AM to 5 PM. Results will be announced later in the evening. Despite the NDA's majority edge with 425 MPs, the vice presidential election employs a secret ballot, allowing members to vote free from party directives.
