Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Reddy Optimistic Amidst Political Maneuvering

The Vice Presidential elections are underway as Joint Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy expressed optimism about his chances of victory despite the numerical advantage held by the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Reddy remains hopeful, attributing support from civil society and political leaders, although he dismisses the prospect of cross-voting.

Participating in his first Vice Presidential election, Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized his commitment to defending the Constitution. He remarked on the ongoing challenge, expressing no expectation of cross-voting and aiming to 'awaken people's conscience' about constitutional responsibilities.

The elections, commencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote, follow the resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. With strategic moves evident, such as abstentions by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a boycott by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the political atmosphere is charged, shaping Radhakrishnan's anticipated majority support from 427 MPs against Reddy's backing of 354 MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)