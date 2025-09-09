Left Menu

Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Reddy Optimistic Amidst Political Maneuvering

Joint Opposition VP candidate B Sudershan Reddy remains optimistic about his election chances, despite NDA's numerical advantage with CP Radhakrishnan as their nominee. As voting unfolds, Reddy emphasizes a constitutional fight, while political dynamics showcase abstentions and boycotts impacting the electoral landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:09 IST
Vice Presidential Race Heats Up: Reddy Optimistic Amidst Political Maneuvering
INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate and former Supreme Court judge, B Sudeshan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice Presidential elections are underway as Joint Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy expressed optimism about his chances of victory despite the numerical advantage held by the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Reddy remains hopeful, attributing support from civil society and political leaders, although he dismisses the prospect of cross-voting.

Participating in his first Vice Presidential election, Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, emphasized his commitment to defending the Constitution. He remarked on the ongoing challenge, expressing no expectation of cross-voting and aiming to 'awaken people's conscience' about constitutional responsibilities.

The elections, commencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote, follow the resignation of former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar. With strategic moves evident, such as abstentions by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and a boycott by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the political atmosphere is charged, shaping Radhakrishnan's anticipated majority support from 427 MPs against Reddy's backing of 354 MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

Odisha's Strategic Move: Pivoting Broken Rice for Ethanol Production

 India
2
Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

Cosmic PV Power: Illuminating Five Years of Solar Excellence

 India
3
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Seeks Legal Shield Against Digital Exploitation

 India
4
India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Street Case

India's Markets Regulator Ordered to Clarify Document Disclosure in Jane Str...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025