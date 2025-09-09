Sanae Takaichi Poised for Leadership Challenge Amid Party Shakeup

Sanae Takaichi, a prominent figure in Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and known for her fiscal caution, is gearing up for a leadership run following the resignation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who stepped down due to election setbacks.

The LDP has announced a comprehensive voting process to elect the next leader, a move that could benefit Takaichi and fellow candidate Shinjiro Koizumi. This approach involves all lawmakers and rank-and-file members casting votes, with the election scheduled for October 4.

Alongside Takaichi and Koizumi, other contenders include former Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. Ishiba's resignation came after his ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament, amidst public dissatisfaction with rising living costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)