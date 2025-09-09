Controversy Erupts Over PSA on AAP MLA Meraj Malik: A 'Murder of Democracy'

In a significant political development, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has voiced fierce opposition to the imposition of the Public Safety Act (PSA) on elected AAP MLA Meraj Malik, labelling it a 'murder of democracy'. Choudhary called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to revoke the PSA and facilitate Malik's immediate release, emphasizing the democratic principles at stake.

Choudhary highlighted the broader implications of invoking the PSA, raising questions about the efficacy of elected governance in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out the immense challenges faced by the government and underscored the need for reflection among BJP leaders on the arbitrary use of such stringent laws against an elected official.

The Deputy Chief Minister also criticized the increasing intolerance within political discourse, particularly the abusive language used in TV debates. He advocated for a balanced application of the PSA on those inciting communal discord, rather than selectively targeting elected representatives like Malik.

(With inputs from agencies.)