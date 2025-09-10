Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

Kamala Harris, the former Vice President of the United States, reveals in her new book, '107 Days,' her internal struggle with President Joe Biden's decision to seek re-election in 2024. Despite her reservations, Harris felt compelled to leave the decision to Biden and his wife, Jill.

Harris, 60, recounts the pressure of campaigning against Donald Trump, ultimately losing to him. She cites concerns about Biden's mental acuity, which were dismissed by his aides, who deemed him fully capable of pivotal decision-making.

Harris also addresses the challenges she faced while serving as vice president, citing a lack of support from the White House amid right-wing criticisms. Her book offers insights into the dynamics within the Biden administration during their term.

(With inputs from agencies.)