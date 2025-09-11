Left Menu

Shock at Utah University: Conservative Leader Charlie Kirk Shot During Event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Videos captured the shocking moment at the event, triggering an outpouring of concern from political figures. This incident aligns with a broader trend of rising political violence in the United States.

Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:55 IST
Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, confirmed by the organization on Wednesday.

Videos from social media depicted the incident, showing Kirk speaking when a shot rang out, forcing him to reach for his neck. Subsequently, the event turned chaotic as attendees reacted with shock.

Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have expressed their support on social media. This incident adds to the growing list of politically-motivated violence sweeping across the nation, marking a concerning trend.

