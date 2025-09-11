Shock at Utah University: Conservative Leader Charlie Kirk Shot During Event
Charlie Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University. Videos captured the shocking moment at the event, triggering an outpouring of concern from political figures. This incident aligns with a broader trend of rising political violence in the United States.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Orem | Updated: 11-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University, confirmed by the organization on Wednesday.
Videos from social media depicted the incident, showing Kirk speaking when a shot rang out, forcing him to reach for his neck. Subsequently, the event turned chaotic as attendees reacted with shock.
Political leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have expressed their support on social media. This incident adds to the growing list of politically-motivated violence sweeping across the nation, marking a concerning trend.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shooting at Utah Valley University: Prominent Conservative Activist Injured
Conservative Commentator Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah Valley University Event
US President Donald Trump says he looks forward to speaking with ''my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.''
India, US close friends and natural partners: PM Modi after Donald Trump's post on India-US trade negotiations.
Supreme Court grants unusually quick hearing on whether President Donald Trump has the power to impose sweeping tariffs, reports AP.