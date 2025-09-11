Left Menu

Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Uttarakhand's Disaster Zones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand for an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas. Following his survey, Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Jolly Grant Airport to review the situation, emphasizing his sensitivity towards the affected populace amidst ongoing monsoon-induced natural calamities in the state.

Updated: 11-09-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand for an aerial inspection of districts ravaged by natural disasters, following heavy monsoon rains.

After surveying the affected areas, Modi led a high-level meeting at Jolly Grant Airport to assess the situation before returning to Delhi, highlighting his concern for the victims.

This visit follows an inter-ministerial team's assessment. Modi recently visited Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, announcing substantial relief for flood-hit regions.

