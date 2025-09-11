U.S.-India Tariff Deal in Sight: A Diplomatic Unveiling

Sergio Gor, Donald Trump's nominee for the position of U.S. ambassador to India, shared an optimistic outlook regarding the ongoing tariff negotiations between Washington and New Delhi. During his Senate confirmation hearing, Gor indicated that the two countries are nearing an agreement, suggesting an impending resolution to the tariff dispute.

Gor, a close aide to President Trump and current director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, emphasized that both nations are "not that far apart" on the tariffs issue. His statement came as the administration seeks to bolster relations with India, a key ally in the region.

The tariff negotiations have been a significant issue in U.S.-India trade relations, with both sides striving to reach a mutual understanding. Gor's comments reflect a positive step towards strengthening diplomatic ties and resolving trade discrepancies.

