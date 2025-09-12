Left Menu

Controversial Speech Lands Ex-BJP MLA in Legal Trouble

Maddur police have filed a case against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for a provocative speech allegedly made during a public gathering. Yatnal, a former BJP member, reportedly made comments about Ganapati idols and mosques that could incite communal enmity. An investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 12-09-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:38 IST
Maddur police have taken legal action against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal following a speech perceived as incendiary during his visit to Maddur town.

Authorities reported that Yatnal delivered the controversial address near Ram Mandir on Pete Street, inciting tensions with remarks on religious processions and mosques.

The speech, allegedly aimed at stirring communal discord, has led to charges under related legal sections, with a thorough investigation in progress.

