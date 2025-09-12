Controversial Speech Lands Ex-BJP MLA in Legal Trouble

Maddur police have taken legal action against Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal following a speech perceived as incendiary during his visit to Maddur town.

Authorities reported that Yatnal delivered the controversial address near Ram Mandir on Pete Street, inciting tensions with remarks on religious processions and mosques.

The speech, allegedly aimed at stirring communal discord, has led to charges under related legal sections, with a thorough investigation in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)