Left Menu

Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference and former chief minister, expressed optimism about Jammu and Kashmir's future, hoping for the restoration of its statehood. He underlined the importance of tourism for economic revival and emphasized resilience amid ongoing challenges. Recent events, including a golf tournament, signify progress and a message of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:38 IST
Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, expressed hope for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing trust in the central government to respect local aspirations.

Addressing challenges like the April 22 attack affecting tourism, Abdullah stressed unity among Kashmiris and the necessity of tourism for economic stability.

The recent Pahalgam golf tournament highlights improving conditions, promoting Kashmir's safety and welcoming the return of visitors to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS

 India
2
G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

G7 Urged to Impose Oil Tariffs on Russia Buyers

 Global
3
Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

Groundbreaking Blood Analysis System by Indian Doctor Gains US Patent

 India
4
Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

Family Torn Apart: Man Sentenced for Matricide

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025