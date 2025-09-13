Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, expressed hope for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing trust in the central government to respect local aspirations.

Addressing challenges like the April 22 attack affecting tourism, Abdullah stressed unity among Kashmiris and the necessity of tourism for economic stability.

The recent Pahalgam golf tournament highlights improving conditions, promoting Kashmir's safety and welcoming the return of visitors to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)