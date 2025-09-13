Hope and Resilience: Vision for Jammu and Kashmir's Future
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference and former chief minister, expressed optimism about Jammu and Kashmir's future, hoping for the restoration of its statehood. He underlined the importance of tourism for economic revival and emphasized resilience amid ongoing challenges. Recent events, including a golf tournament, signify progress and a message of peace.
Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, expressed hope for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, emphasizing trust in the central government to respect local aspirations.
Addressing challenges like the April 22 attack affecting tourism, Abdullah stressed unity among Kashmiris and the necessity of tourism for economic stability.
The recent Pahalgam golf tournament highlights improving conditions, promoting Kashmir's safety and welcoming the return of visitors to the region.
