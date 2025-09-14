Tragic Accident Claims Life of Finance Ministry Official

A senior finance ministry official, Navjot Singh, tragically lost his life following a collision between a BMW and his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment. The accident occurred on Sunday, causing injuries to Singh's wife and others involved.

Eyewitness reports indicate that a woman driving the BMW hit the motorcycle from behind. Singh was operating the motorcycle, with his wife as a pillion rider. They were transported to the hospital by the BMW occupants, who also sustained injuries.

Police investigations are underway, with the crime scene examined and pertinent vehicles seized. Traffic disruptions were recorded, and the incident has sparked concerns over emergency response and hospital negligence.