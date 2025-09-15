Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Turkey court delays ruling on opposition leader amid political crisis

A Turkish court delayed on Monday a decision on whether to oust the main opposition leader and annul his party's 2023 congress over alleged irregularities, in a case that has already deepened the country's political crisis. The judge in Ankara adjourned the case to October 24.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey court delays ruling on opposition leader amid political crisis

A Turkish court delayed on Monday a decision on whether to oust the main opposition leader and annul his party's 2023 congress over alleged irregularities, in a case that has already deepened the country's political crisis.

The judge in Ankara adjourned the case to October 24. Hundreds of Republican People's Party (CHP) members, including Erdogan's main political rival, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, have been jailed pending trial in a separate, sprawling legal probe into alleged graft and terrorism links.

If the court rules next month to annul the CHP's congress, that would effectively strip Ozgur Ozel, the party chairman, of the title that he won there. The case, seen as a test of Turkey's shaky balance between democracy and autocracy, threatens to deepen disarray and infighting in the opposition camp, boosting President Tayyip Erdogan's chances of extending his 22-year rule.

The centrist CHP, which denies the charges against it, is level with Erdogan's Islamist-rooted, conservative AK Party (AKP) in polls. Ozel, 50, its combative, hoarse-voiced leader, has risen to prominence since Imamoglu's detention. Anti-Erdogan street protests have flared in recent days ahead of the court ruling, and the case has badly rattled Turkish assets and the lira currency. The lira strengthened a little after Monday's adjournment decision.

The opposition, human rights groups and some European leaders say the crackdown on the CHP is politically motivated and anti-democratic, charges rejected by the government, which says that Turkey's judiciary is independent. (Additional reporting and writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Daren Butler, Clarence Fernandez and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish oppressive law'

Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish ...

 India
2
Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates

Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to ...

 United States
3
UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concessions, Bessent says

UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concess...

 Global
4
India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sula...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025