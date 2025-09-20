Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Major Apraant Raunaq Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice
Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, an Army officer, was killed in the line of duty in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Recognized for his valor with a Sena Medal, he had previously eliminated two terrorists. Tributes poured in from Chinar Corps and Northern Command, highlighting the army's solidarity with his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Major Apraant Raunaq Singh of the Indian Army lost his life in the line of duty in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.
The Chinar Corps highlighted Major Singh's extraordinary courage, recalling that he had been awarded the Sena Medal for neutralizing two terrorists in a 2021 Kulgam encounter.
Top military officials, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, paid emotional tributes to Singh, emphasizing unwavering support for his family during this difficult time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
