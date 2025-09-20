Left Menu

Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Major Apraant Raunaq Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice

Major Apraant Raunaq Singh, an Army officer, was killed in the line of duty in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. Recognized for his valor with a Sena Medal, he had previously eliminated two terrorists. Tributes poured in from Chinar Corps and Northern Command, highlighting the army's solidarity with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:23 IST
Tribute to a Fallen Braveheart: Major Apraant Raunaq Singh's Ultimate Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Major Apraant Raunaq Singh of the Indian Army lost his life in the line of duty in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday.

The Chinar Corps highlighted Major Singh's extraordinary courage, recalling that he had been awarded the Sena Medal for neutralizing two terrorists in a 2021 Kulgam encounter.

Top military officials, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, paid emotional tributes to Singh, emphasizing unwavering support for his family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
2
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India
4
Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Mastermind Arrested in Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025