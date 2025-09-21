Weather Woes Prompt Venue Change for Modi's Odisha Visit

The Odisha government has suggested relocating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting from Berhampur to Jharsuguda, attributing the move to forecasts of significant rainfall. Suresh Pujari, the state's Disaster Management Minister, communicated this decision to the media on Sunday.

Pujari affirmed that preparations in Berhampur were complete, yet adjustments were necessary owing to adverse weather conditions. Speaking on the venue change, he mentioned they've officially requested the Prime Minister's Office to approve Jharsuguda as the new meeting location.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts two low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, ushering in heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region through September 27, with substantial rainfall expected in Berhampur and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)