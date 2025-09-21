Left Menu

Weather Woes Prompt Venue Change for Modi's Odisha Visit

The Odisha government has proposed moving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's September 27 public meeting from Berhampur to Jharsuguda due to predicted heavy rains. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari announced the decision and is awaiting approval from the PMO as heavy rainfall is anticipated across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:34 IST
Weather Woes Prompt Venue Change for Modi's Odisha Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has suggested relocating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting from Berhampur to Jharsuguda, attributing the move to forecasts of significant rainfall. Suresh Pujari, the state's Disaster Management Minister, communicated this decision to the media on Sunday.

Pujari affirmed that preparations in Berhampur were complete, yet adjustments were necessary owing to adverse weather conditions. Speaking on the venue change, he mentioned they've officially requested the Prime Minister's Office to approve Jharsuguda as the new meeting location.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts two low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, ushering in heavy rain and thunderstorms in the region through September 27, with substantial rainfall expected in Berhampur and nearby areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025