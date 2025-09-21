BJP Raises Alarm Over Karnataka's Caste Census Amid Allegations of Division

In Karnataka, the BJP has accused the ruling Congress leadership of attempting to fracture the Hindu community through the contentious Social and Educational Survey, also known as the caste census.

Scheduled between September 22 and October 7 with an estimated budget of Rs 420 crore, the BJP has called for Hindus of all castes to unify and record their religion as Hindu to preserve national integrity. Party members question its necessity, citing a central government census project already underway.

Opposition voices, including state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, argue that the state lacks the power for such a survey, while others claim it's a ploy by the Congress to misreport demographic data and facilitate religious conversions, thereby fuelling division within society.