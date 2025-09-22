K Kavitha's Candid Remarks Stir Political Waves in Chinthamadaka

Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha took aim at her cousin, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, during the Bathukamma festival held in BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao's native village, Chinthamadaka. In a calculated move on Sunday, Kavitha accused others of imposing restrictions on her visit to Chinthamadaka and hinted that Siddipet could be her 'karmabhoomi' in the future.

While refraining from direct accusations, she referred to Chinthamadaka as 'private property,' recounting her numerous visits with family. Kavitha recalled the pivotal moment in 2004 when KCR stepped down as an agitating leader to contest as an MP. Since then, she asserted, Chinthamadaka and Siddipet have held a familial significance akin to private property. She stressed that no alleged restrictions would prevail in her father's birthplace.

Expressing pride, she declared, 'This land gave birth to a leader like KCR.' She heralded the community's unity during Bathukamma as evidence that Chinthamadaka cannot be constrained by any limitations. Reflecting on KCR's leadership, she envisioned her birthplace potentially becoming her 'karmabhoomi.' Kavitha further accused T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao of colluding with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to plot against her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)