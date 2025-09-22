Akhilesh Yadav's GST Query: Relief or Rip-off?

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has sharply criticized the BJP government, questioning the fate of GST collections over the past eight years. This comment follows the GST Council's decision to lower tax rates on goods and services starting September 22.

Yadav suggested various possibilities for the utilization of funds, speculating on whether they might be distributed directly to households, adjusted in insurance premiums, or credited to bank accounts. He also questioned if contributions might offset previous BJP promises, such as the 'Rs 15 lakh' per person pledge.

Raising further concerns, Yadav proposed that these funds could be used for election strategies like cash handouts, subsidized LPG cylinders, or waived school fees. He sarcastically suggested the money might simply enrich the BJP's 'jumlakosh.'