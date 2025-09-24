Left Menu

Flames and Fury: Ladakh's Quest for Statehood

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike amid violent protests in Ladakh for statehood and the Sixth Schedule extension. The protests escalated, leading to clashes and arson. Talks between the Centre and local bodies are set for October 6, while the LAB and KDA demand urgent discussions after recent unrest.

Updated: 24-09-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:22 IST
The movement for statehood in Ladakh saw a dramatic turn as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 15-day hunger strike due to escalating violence. Following the call for statehood and extension of the Constitution's Sixth Schedule, unrest gripped the region, leading to the torching of the BJP office and several vehicles.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 to prevent gatherings, while Wangchuk appealed to the youth to desist from violence, which he said could harm their cause. As unrest continued, Wangchuk released a video urging peace. The Ladakh Apex Body's youth wing incited the protests after two hospitalized protesters' health deteriorated.

Ahead of the October 6 talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, tensions remain high. After nearly four months of stalled discussions, the Centre invited the LAB and KDA amid worsening conditions and heightened demands for immediate negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

