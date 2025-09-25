Left Menu

Global Leaders Rally for Palestinian State Amid Israeli Opposition

The international community, including several Western nations, recently recognized a Palestinian state, sparking opposition from Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that such recognitions would not compel Israel to comply. The debate has intensified as leaders continue championing the cause at the UN, despite Israeli and U.S. resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:35 IST
Global Leaders Rally for Palestinian State Amid Israeli Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by some Western countries will not influence Israeli policies, asserting, "A Palestinian state will not arise."

The announcement follows dozens of world leaders convening at the United Nations to advocate for Palestinian statehood, marking a significant diplomatic movement.

This shift comes nearly two years into ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting divisions between the international community and steadfast opposition from Israel and its ally, the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

Federal Judiciary Thwarts Trump Administration's Immigration Fund Conditions

 Global
2
Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

Markets Stir as Fed Hints Leave Investors on Edge

 Global
3
Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

Spain and Italy Unite to Protect Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Rising Tensions

 Spain
4
Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

Israel-Syria Negotiations: A Security Pact in the Making?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025