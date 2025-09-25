Global Leaders Rally for Palestinian State Amid Israeli Opposition

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that recent recognitions of a Palestinian state by some Western countries will not influence Israeli policies, asserting, "A Palestinian state will not arise."

The announcement follows dozens of world leaders convening at the United Nations to advocate for Palestinian statehood, marking a significant diplomatic movement.

This shift comes nearly two years into ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlighting divisions between the international community and steadfast opposition from Israel and its ally, the United States.

