Trump Claims Triple Sabotage at UN Assembly

President Trump alleged he was targeted by three 'sinister events' at the UN. These include an abrupt escalator stop, a malfunctioning teleprompter, and sound issues. He labeled these as deliberate sabotage and is calling for an investigation, with the Secret Service set to look into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 04:14 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has claimed that he was the target of three 'very sinister events' during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly. He has announced that the Secret Service will investigate these incidents.

The president's visit to the UN, where he criticized the institution for lacking effectiveness and rebuked European allies over their response to the Russian-Ukraine conflict and immigration policies, was reportedly marred by what he believes were intended disruptions against him.

First, Trump reported that an escalator he was using suddenly stopped with a loud screech, which he attributed to sabotage. The UN spokesman mentioned a videographer likely triggered the stop, but Trump demanded arrests. He added that his teleprompter went dark and that audio issues made his address nearly inaudible without translation. Trump insists these were coordinated attacks and is seeking a full inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

