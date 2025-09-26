U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has announced Washington's backing for investments in the contentious region of Western Sahara, a territory at the heart of a longstanding dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Following discussions with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Landau revealed the U.S. intent to support American investments across Morocco, including Western Sahara. This aligns with Morocco's economic initiatives, aimed at attracting foreign investors through infrastructure projects like roads, renewable energy, and a billion-dollar port development.

Both France and the UK have echoed this stance, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the region. Despite Algeria and the Polisario's demands for a referendum, the UN calls for a negotiated and peaceful resolution to the conflict, considered of low intensity.

