U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced support for investments in Western Sahara, aligning with Morocco's development efforts in the disputed territory. Morocco, backed by U.S. tariff advantages, is opposed by Algeria-supported Polisario Front. The conflict requires negotiations as the UN continues to seek a political resolution.

U.S. Endorses Investment in Western Sahara Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Morocco

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has announced Washington's backing for investments in the contentious region of Western Sahara, a territory at the heart of a longstanding dispute between Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.

Following discussions with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Landau revealed the U.S. intent to support American investments across Morocco, including Western Sahara. This aligns with Morocco's economic initiatives, aimed at attracting foreign investors through infrastructure projects like roads, renewable energy, and a billion-dollar port development.

Both France and the UK have echoed this stance, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the region. Despite Algeria and the Polisario's demands for a referendum, the UN calls for a negotiated and peaceful resolution to the conflict, considered of low intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

