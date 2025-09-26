Pakistani PM Offers Dialogue for Peace Amidst Ongoing Tensions with India
In a UN General Assembly address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an offer for comprehensive dialogue with India to resolve outstanding issues, amidst ongoing tensions over Kashmir and counter-terrorism operations. He praised US President Trump for his peace efforts and criticized India's handling of the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir situation.
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed his nation's willingness for a comprehensive dialogue with India to address and resolve outstanding issues. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Sharif underscored the need for peaceful dispute resolution through diplomacy.
During his address, Sharif also praised former US President Donald Trump for his role in promoting peace, highlighting his efforts to facilitate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, while criticizing India for its actions in Kashmir and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Furthermore, Sharif condemned terrorism in all forms and pointed to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza as a pressing humanitarian concern. He called for urgent collective action against the climate crisis, reiterating Pakistan's stance on global peace and development initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian President Abbas appears via video at UN General Assembly after US blocked his visa, reports AP.
Unvoiced Perspectives: Emphasizing Justice, Rules, and Reform at the UN General Assembly
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly
Unearthed Voices: Unsung Leaders at the UN General Assembly 2025
Secret Service Shuts Down Threatening Network Near UN General Assembly