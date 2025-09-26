Left Menu

Pakistani PM Offers Dialogue for Peace Amidst Ongoing Tensions with India

In a UN General Assembly address, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an offer for comprehensive dialogue with India to resolve outstanding issues, amidst ongoing tensions over Kashmir and counter-terrorism operations. He praised US President Trump for his peace efforts and criticized India's handling of the Indus Waters Treaty and Kashmir situation.

Updated: 26-09-2025 21:24 IST
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed his nation's willingness for a comprehensive dialogue with India to address and resolve outstanding issues. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Sharif underscored the need for peaceful dispute resolution through diplomacy.

During his address, Sharif also praised former US President Donald Trump for his role in promoting peace, highlighting his efforts to facilitate a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, while criticizing India for its actions in Kashmir and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Furthermore, Sharif condemned terrorism in all forms and pointed to the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza as a pressing humanitarian concern. He called for urgent collective action against the climate crisis, reiterating Pakistan's stance on global peace and development initiatives.

