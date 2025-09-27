Sanctions and Struggles: Iran at a Crossroads

As Iran braces for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions aimed at curtailing its nuclear ambitions, its economy teeters on the brink of collapse. The weakening rial further exacerbates food prices, pushing everyday essentials beyond the reach of ordinary citizens.

Simultaneously, the specter of renewed conflict with Israel and the U.S. looms large, as geopolitical tensions heighten following the reconstruction of missile sites attacked in June's 12-day war. Activists warn of increasing state repression as Iran executes the highest number of people in decades.

Against this backdrop of economic hardship and political turmoil, many Iranians, like Sina, see their hopes slipping away, enduring challenges unseen since the 1980s' Iran-Iraq war. The snapback of sanctions intensifies this struggle, freezing assets and halting major arms deals, while disputes over the 2015 nuclear deal remain unresolved.