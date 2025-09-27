Karnataka BJP Mobilizes for Election Readiness Amid Political Turbulence

The Karnataka BJP, spearheaded by State President B Y Vijayendra, is intensifying preparations for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat polls. In a strategic move, the party has assembled teams led by core committee members to bolster their organizational strength across various divisions.

Apart from political mobilization, the BJP has resolved to visit districts severely affected by recent heavy rains and floods. These visits aim to assess the ground situation and communicate urgent interventions required to the government. The core committee meeting saw prominent leaders, including General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, emphasizing these initiatives.

Vijayendra also pointed fingers at the state government, accusing it of remaining inactive amidst climate adversities. Notably, differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar have surfaced, sparking concerns over governance. The BJP aims to capitalize on these instabilities, with Vijayendra and senior leaders planning a series of tours across affected districts in early October.