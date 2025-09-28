Moldova's Crucial Election: A Battle Between East and West

Moldova faces a pivotal parliamentary election teetering between European Union integration and stronger ties with Russia, amid allegations of Russian interference. This vote will determine the new 101-seat parliament, crucial in shaping the country's geopolitical trajectory.

The pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by Moldova's President Maia Sandu, confronts several Russia-friendly opponents in a heated race. Sandu has accused Russia of meddling in the election, reiterating that democracy's future in Moldova rests with its citizens.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean has raised alarms over alleged Russian efforts to undermine the election through vote-buying, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns. The outcome heavily depends on Moldova's sizable diaspora, whose predominantly pro-European voting could sway the results.

