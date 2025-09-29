Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Land Deals in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab Assembly session witnessed a heated confrontation between Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. Cheema accused Bajwa of acquiring land prone to floods for sand mining. Bajwa defended his purchase as legal and criticized the government's flood preparedness claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:57 IST
Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Land Deals in Punjab Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Assembly descended into turmoil on Monday following intense exchanges between Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. The clash erupted after Cheema's allegations that Bajwa had purchased flood-prone land for potential sand mining.

The session was briefly adjourned as Cheema and Bajwa engaged in verbal disputes. Cheema charged Bajwa with buying 16.10 marlas of land in Gurdaspur and accused the previous Congress government of spending excessively to protect Bajwa's assets from floods.

Bajwa rebuffed the accusations, asserting his transactions were lawful and criticizing the AAP government's flood preparedness. He urged Cheema to file legal charges if wrongdoing was suspected, highlighting discrepancies in the administration's flood mitigation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025