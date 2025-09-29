Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Land Deals in Punjab Assembly

The Punjab Assembly descended into turmoil on Monday following intense exchanges between Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. The clash erupted after Cheema's allegations that Bajwa had purchased flood-prone land for potential sand mining.

The session was briefly adjourned as Cheema and Bajwa engaged in verbal disputes. Cheema charged Bajwa with buying 16.10 marlas of land in Gurdaspur and accused the previous Congress government of spending excessively to protect Bajwa's assets from floods.

Bajwa rebuffed the accusations, asserting his transactions were lawful and criticizing the AAP government's flood preparedness. He urged Cheema to file legal charges if wrongdoing was suspected, highlighting discrepancies in the administration's flood mitigation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)