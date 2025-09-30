Palestine Ambassador Welcomes Proposal to End Gaza 'Genocide'

In a significant diplomatic move, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdulla Abu Shawesh, has hailed a new proposal aimed at halting what he described as the 'genocide' in Gaza by Israel. This, he noted, is a much-anticipated step towards resolving the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Speaking in Kerala, Shawesh emphasized that the plan could ensure the survival of Gaza's population by addressing issues such as widespread hunger. He expressed hope that it would also pressure Israel to re-engage in the peace process, adhering to international law and the UN Commission's resolutions.

However, he cautioned that the proposed plan remains largely theoretical, with its practical implementation yet to be seen. Ambassador Shawesh called on the international community to assist in Gaza's reconstruction. This announcement follows a meeting between Shawesh and CPI leaders and amid discussions involving US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu on ending the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)