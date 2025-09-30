Palestine Ambassador Welcomes Proposal to End Gaza 'Genocide'
Palestine Ambassador to India Abdulla Abu Shawesh expressed support for a proposal to stop Israel's actions in Gaza, describing it as a crucial step to prevent hunger and other crises in the region. He urged for international law adherence to bring Israel to the negotiation table.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic move, Palestine's Ambassador to India, Abdulla Abu Shawesh, has hailed a new proposal aimed at halting what he described as the 'genocide' in Gaza by Israel. This, he noted, is a much-anticipated step towards resolving the humanitarian crisis in the region.
Speaking in Kerala, Shawesh emphasized that the plan could ensure the survival of Gaza's population by addressing issues such as widespread hunger. He expressed hope that it would also pressure Israel to re-engage in the peace process, adhering to international law and the UN Commission's resolutions.
However, he cautioned that the proposed plan remains largely theoretical, with its practical implementation yet to be seen. Ambassador Shawesh called on the international community to assist in Gaza's reconstruction. This announcement follows a meeting between Shawesh and CPI leaders and amid discussions involving US President Trump and Israeli PM Netanyahu on ending the Gaza conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations
Palestinian government welcomes Trump's plan to end the Israel-Hamas war, vows to make reforms demanded by US, reports AP.
Netanyahu calls Qatari prime minister to apologize for Israeli strike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, AP sources say, reports AP.
Norwegian Football Push for Israel Sanction
UN Initiative Aims to Pave Path for Israeli-Palestinian Peace