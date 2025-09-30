Left Menu

Gabon's Politics: A New Era Begins Post-Coup

Gabon's president's party secured the majority in the country's first legislative elections since the 2023 military coup. The Democratic Union of Builders, led by Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, won 55 seats in the National Assembly, signifying a shift towards a new political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Libreville | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:56 IST
  • Gabon

In a significant political shift, Gabon's president's party emerged victorious in the first legislative elections since a 2023 military coup that ended a longstanding political dynasty. The elections marked a new chapter in Gabon's governance, signaling a return to constitutional democracy.

The Democratic Union of Builders (UDB), founded in July by Gabon's leader Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, clinched 55 of 145 seats in the National Assembly according to provisional results released by the Interior Ministry. This outcome highlights a change in political dynamics within the nation.

Former president Ali Bongo Ondimba's party, the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), managed to secure three seats, while the UDB and PDG, aligning on a joint ticket in certain constituencies, won four seats collectively. A second round of elections is scheduled for October 11 in constituencies where candidates didn't secure an absolute majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

