BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

Expressing profound grief, BJP MLA Harish Khurana on Wednesday described the late Vijay Kumar Malhotra as a guiding force for the party and society. "We have lost a fatherly figure," Khurana stated solemnly, underscoring the immensity of this loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva echoed similar sentiments, terming Malhotra's passing an "irreparable loss" to both the party and the nation. He highlighted Malhotra's critical role in shaping the BJP's ideological and organizational bedrock, noting his continuous association with Malhotra over the years.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded Malhotra for his foundational contribution to modern Delhi. The five-time MP and two-time MLA, noted for his political victories, including defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, passed away in New Delhi at age 93. His legacy is marked by a spotless career dedicated to politics, education, and sports administration.

