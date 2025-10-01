Left Menu

BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a pivotal figure in the party's foundation and history, passed away at age 93. Known for his clean image and contributions to Indian politics, his death is seen as an irreplaceable loss by party members and leaders across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:37 IST
BJP Pays Tribute to Veteran Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Guiding Light
BJP MLA Harish Khurana (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing profound grief, BJP MLA Harish Khurana on Wednesday described the late Vijay Kumar Malhotra as a guiding force for the party and society. "We have lost a fatherly figure," Khurana stated solemnly, underscoring the immensity of this loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva echoed similar sentiments, terming Malhotra's passing an "irreparable loss" to both the party and the nation. He highlighted Malhotra's critical role in shaping the BJP's ideological and organizational bedrock, noting his continuous association with Malhotra over the years.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal lauded Malhotra for his foundational contribution to modern Delhi. The five-time MP and two-time MLA, noted for his political victories, including defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, passed away in New Delhi at age 93. His legacy is marked by a spotless career dedicated to politics, education, and sports administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

 India
2
Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

 India
3
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025