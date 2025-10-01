Left Menu

Chidambaram's Remarks Stir Controversy Over 26/11 Response

Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram expressed frustration over being misquoted about India’s response to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He clarified he never stated the US stopped India's retaliation. His comments have sparked reactions from political figures, questioning the timing of his statements and the UPA government's decisiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:38 IST
Chidambaram's Remarks Stir Controversy Over 26/11 Response
Congress MP P Chidambaram (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, also a former Union Home Minister, has expressed his dissatisfaction with media reports that have misquoted him regarding India's response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His comments emerged during an interview on Megha Prasad's podcast, drawing significant political reactions.

In the podcast, Chidambaram shared insights into the decision-making process faced by the Manmohan Singh government post-attacks. He clarified on social media that he never stated the US hindered India's retaliation efforts, as some reports have suggested, fueling misconceptions around media portrayal.

Chidambaram's remarks have sparked responses from political quarters, including Congress leader Rashid Alvi, who questioned the motive behind the timing of such revelations. Meanwhile, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the UPA government, labeling it as weak due to its perceived non-retaliatory stance post-26/11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

White House to Nominate New Bureau of Labor Statistics Leader

 United States
2
Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

Pune Police Crackdown: The International Escape of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
4
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025