Chidambaram's Remarks Stir Controversy Over 26/11 Response

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, also a former Union Home Minister, has expressed his dissatisfaction with media reports that have misquoted him regarding India's response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. His comments emerged during an interview on Megha Prasad's podcast, drawing significant political reactions.

In the podcast, Chidambaram shared insights into the decision-making process faced by the Manmohan Singh government post-attacks. He clarified on social media that he never stated the US hindered India's retaliation efforts, as some reports have suggested, fueling misconceptions around media portrayal.

Chidambaram's remarks have sparked responses from political quarters, including Congress leader Rashid Alvi, who questioned the motive behind the timing of such revelations. Meanwhile, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the UPA government, labeling it as weak due to its perceived non-retaliatory stance post-26/11.

