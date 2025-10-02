FCC Chairman to Testify on Kimmel Controversy

U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has agreed to provide testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee following Disney's decision to temporarily take talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air. This move comes after Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Carr's agreement to testify came after discussions with Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, although the exact date for the hearing is yet to be confirmed, likely to follow after November. Initial reports regarding the hearing emerged via Semafor.

The controversy centers around Kimmel's remarks, which drew a sharp condemnation from Carr, pressing local broadcasters to cease airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Disney's ABC network. Despite the dispute, the show returned on September 23, achieving its highest adult viewership ratings in a decade.