FCC Chairman to Testify on Kimmel Controversy

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is set to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee regarding Disney's decision to temporarily remove Jimmy Kimmel from air after controversial remarks. The hearing's date is expected post-November. Carr condemns Kimmel's comments, while the show sees a surge in viewership.

Updated: 02-10-2025 05:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 05:12 IST
U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has agreed to provide testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee following Disney's decision to temporarily take talk show host Jimmy Kimmel off the air. This move comes after Kimmel's controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Carr's agreement to testify came after discussions with Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, although the exact date for the hearing is yet to be confirmed, likely to follow after November. Initial reports regarding the hearing emerged via Semafor.

The controversy centers around Kimmel's remarks, which drew a sharp condemnation from Carr, pressing local broadcasters to cease airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Disney's ABC network. Despite the dispute, the show returned on September 23, achieving its highest adult viewership ratings in a decade.

