Billionaire Babis's ANO party takes early lead in Czech election, partial results show

Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party took a wide early lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, after 10.3% of voting districts had reported, statistics office data showed.

ANO had 39.7% of votes, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right Spolu group with 19.1%. Six parties were above the 5% threshold to win seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the partial results.

