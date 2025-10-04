Bommai Criticizes Siddaramaiah Over GST Remarks and Development Focus
BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai criticized Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for concentrating on criticizing the central government's GST reforms rather than on state development. Bommai accused Siddaramaiah of politicizing GST issues and court actions, while Siddaramaiah claimed the state faces substantial financial losses due to central policies.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday accused Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of prioritizing attacks on the Centre over crucial development issues within the state. Bommai, himself a former Chief Minister, responded to Siddaramaiah's remarks regarding the central government's Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, asserting that these reforms ultimately benefit the people across states.
Bommai claimed that Siddaramaiah has developed a tendency to fault the Centre indiscriminately, despite it having delivered on its obligations. He noted that Siddaramaiah's inclination to challenge the GST compensation through legal avenues is unnecessary and politically motivated. "The nation is aware that these GST reforms involve input from all states, yet Siddaramaiah remains focused on politicizing fund distribution," said Bommai during a conversation with ANI.
Siddaramaiah, however, countered the accusations by emphasizing that the Centre's simplification of GST, in alignment with pre-election strategies in Bihar, would result in Karnataka incurring an annual revenue loss of Rs 15,000 crore. Additionally, he highlighted the perceived neglect in grant allocations totaling Rs 17,000 crore, which includes crucial projects like lake development and infrastructure improvements. Despite the financial setbacks, Siddaramaiah stressed the need for judicial recourse to secure necessary central funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bommai
- Siddaramaiah
- Karnataka
- GST
- reforms
- development
- Centre
- Court
- funding
- politics
ALSO READ
Critical Health Developments: From ACA to Global Concerns
Yogi Adityanath Pushes for Streamlined Urban Development and Slum Redevelopment
Assam Police Commando Battalion: A New Era of Security and Development in Biswanath
Haryana Chief Minister Unveils 'Mhari Sadak' App for Road Development
African Leaders and Development Partners Urge Greater Investment in Conflict Prevention