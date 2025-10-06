Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Netanyahu Address Middle East Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a phone conversation on Monday to deliberate over pressing Middle Eastern matters, as per the Kremlin's statement.

One of the key discussion points was U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, highlighting the international attempts to ease regional tensions.

Putin and Netanyahu also underscored their mutual interest in diplomatic resolutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program and emphasized the importance of continued efforts for stabilization in Syria.

