Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Netanyahu Address Middle East Tensions

In a recent phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Middle East issues, including Trump's plan to address the Gaza conflict. They also expressed interest in negotiated solutions for the Iranian nuclear program and further stabilizing the situation in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:17 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Netanyahu Address Middle East Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a phone conversation on Monday to deliberate over pressing Middle Eastern matters, as per the Kremlin's statement.

One of the key discussion points was U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, highlighting the international attempts to ease regional tensions.

Putin and Netanyahu also underscored their mutual interest in diplomatic resolutions regarding the Iranian nuclear program and emphasized the importance of continued efforts for stabilization in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025