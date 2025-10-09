Left Menu

Justice for Gisele: French Court Ups Prison Sentence for Rapist

A French court has rejected the appeal of a former construction worker, increasing his prison sentence to 10 years for the aggravated rape of Gisele Pelicot. Dominique Pelicot, Gisele's husband, had recruited men online to assault her. Gisele became a prominent feminist figure after testifying against her attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:35 IST
In a significant ruling, a French court on Thursday rebuffed the appeal of a former construction worker convicted last year of aggravated rape, escalating his prison term to 10 years, according to France Info.

Dominique Pelicot, Gisele Pelicot's husband, had for nearly a decade drugged her and enlisted dozens of men online to rape her while unconscious. Gisele, now 72, boldly waived her anonymity to testify, sparking widespread discourse on sexual violence.

This high-profile case underscores the pervasive issue of sexual abuse and has seen Gisele Pelicot emerge as a feminist icon in France and beyond. The trial and its outcomes have amplified calls for justice and systemic change in addressing sexual violence.

