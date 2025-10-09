Justice for Gisele: French Court Ups Prison Sentence for Rapist

In a significant ruling, a French court on Thursday rebuffed the appeal of a former construction worker convicted last year of aggravated rape, escalating his prison term to 10 years, according to France Info.

Dominique Pelicot, Gisele Pelicot's husband, had for nearly a decade drugged her and enlisted dozens of men online to rape her while unconscious. Gisele, now 72, boldly waived her anonymity to testify, sparking widespread discourse on sexual violence.

This high-profile case underscores the pervasive issue of sexual abuse and has seen Gisele Pelicot emerge as a feminist icon in France and beyond. The trial and its outcomes have amplified calls for justice and systemic change in addressing sexual violence.

