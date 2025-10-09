Left Menu

Trump's Gaza Hostage Release Announcement

President Donald Trump announced that hostages in Gaza are expected to be released early next week. The release is part of a larger plan aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region, which was discussed during a White House Cabinet meeting. A signing ceremony in Egypt is anticipated.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that hostages in Gaza should be released on Monday or Tuesday. He expressed his intention to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

During a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump discussed the agreement reached on Wednesday for the release of hostages held by Hamas militants. This move is part of the initial phase of a comprehensive Gaza plan.

Trump stated his belief that the implementation of this plan could lead to lasting peace in the region.

