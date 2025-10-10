Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

In a fierce denouncement, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his alleged indifference towards the critical issues plaguing the state, particularly the dire situation faced by farmers.

He sharply criticized Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil's controversial comments on farm loan waivers, suggesting they reveal the government's dismissive stance.

Sapkal further drew historical parallels, accusing Fadnavis of ruling with perceived cold-blooded intent, all amid persistent calls for a farm loan waiver after recent weather-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)