Farms, Fury, and Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Political Tempest

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring farmers' struggles and communal tensions. He criticizes the government for its dismissive attitude towards farm loan waivers, reflective of wider political insensitivity amidst socio-economic strife following recent floods and rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:51 IST
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce denouncement, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal slammed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his alleged indifference towards the critical issues plaguing the state, particularly the dire situation faced by farmers.

He sharply criticized Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil's controversial comments on farm loan waivers, suggesting they reveal the government's dismissive stance.

Sapkal further drew historical parallels, accusing Fadnavis of ruling with perceived cold-blooded intent, all amid persistent calls for a farm loan waiver after recent weather-related disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

