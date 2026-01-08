Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris

Protesting French ‌farmers have entered the centre of Paris ⁠and reached the Eiffel Tower on Thursday with more ​heading to the French ‍capital, according to a Reuters witness. Farmers from the Coordination ⁠Rurale ‌union ⁠had called for protests in Paris ‍amid anger against a ​free trade agreement between the ⁠European Union and South ⁠American bloc Mercosur and the way the government ⁠is handling a cattle ⁠disease.

