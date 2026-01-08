Left Menu

Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:14 IST
Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris
  • Country:
  • France

Protesting French ‌farmers have entered the centre of Paris ⁠and reached the Eiffel Tower on Thursday with more ​heading to the French ‍capital, according to a Reuters witness. Farmers from the Coordination ⁠Rurale ‌union ⁠had called for protests in Paris ‍amid anger against a ​free trade agreement between the ⁠European Union and South ⁠American bloc Mercosur and the way the government ⁠is handling a cattle ⁠disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Palaniswami meets Shah, discusses prevailing political situation in TN

Palaniswami meets Shah, discusses prevailing political situation in TN

 India
2
Harmanpreet's MI in pursuit of third WPL title; Mandhana's RCB and Jemimah's DC also in fray

Harmanpreet's MI in pursuit of third WPL title; Mandhana's RCB and Jemimah's...

 Global
3
Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of country

Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled wanted Yemen separatist leader out of coun...

 United Arab Emirates
4
ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

ED conducts searches at I-PAC office in Kolkata

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026