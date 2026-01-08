Protesting French farmers bring tractors to Paris
Protesting French farmers have entered the centre of Paris and reached the Eiffel Tower on Thursday with more heading to the French capital, according to a Reuters witness. Farmers from the Coordination Rurale union had called for protests in Paris amid anger against a free trade agreement between the European Union and South American bloc Mercosur and the way the government is handling a cattle disease.
