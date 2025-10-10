Parliament's PAC Unveils Sub-Committees to Tackle Key Issues

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has initiated strategic measures to address delays and inefficiencies across vital sectors by forming five specialized sub-committees.

Among the issues under scrutiny are the protracted manufacturing timeline of the 'Dhanush' gun system and the spectrum management audit within the telecommunications department.

Each sub-committee is headed by a convenor from various political parties, illustrating a collaborative effort to enhance accountability and oversight across finance, defence, and civil sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)