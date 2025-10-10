Parliament's PAC Unveils Sub-Committees to Tackle Key Issues
Parliament's Public Accounts Committee has formed five sub-committees to investigate issues such as delays in manufacturing the 'Dhanush' gun and the department of telecommunications' spectrum management. The sub-committees cover finance, defence, railways, Civil-I, and Civil-II, with members from various political parties taking lead roles.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has initiated strategic measures to address delays and inefficiencies across vital sectors by forming five specialized sub-committees.
Among the issues under scrutiny are the protracted manufacturing timeline of the 'Dhanush' gun system and the spectrum management audit within the telecommunications department.
Each sub-committee is headed by a convenor from various political parties, illustrating a collaborative effort to enhance accountability and oversight across finance, defence, and civil sectors.
