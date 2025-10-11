Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Challenges Modi Over Afghan Minister's Gender Bias

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the exclusion of female journalists from a press conference with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. She labeled it as an insult to competent Indian women and questioned India's stance on women's rights in light of this incident.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the exclusion of female journalists from a press conference attended by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. She condemned the incident as an affront to the competence of Indian women.

During the press event, hosted at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, female journalists were notably absent. Gandhi emphasized that the incident raised questions about India's commitment to women's rights, highlighting that the decision was made by Taliban officials, though the Indian side had suggested inviting female journalists.

Reacting to the event, Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram, expressed disappointment, suggesting men journalists should have boycotted the event. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticized the move, pointing out the contradiction in acceding to Taliban's discriminatory practices on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

