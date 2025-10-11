UDF Rally Chaos: Clash with Police Leads to Controversy

A heated encounter between UDF demonstrators and law enforcement took place on Friday night at a rally in Perambra, leading to a series of legal actions.

Among those charged was Congress MP Shafi Parambil, accused of participating in unlawful assembly, rioting, and assault as police allege that protesters obstructed public duty by stoning officers.

The incident, which comes after tensions following local college elections, has sparked widespread outrage among Congress leaders, prompting accusations of police brutality and assertions of a deliberate diversion from other political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)