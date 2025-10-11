Controversy Erupts Over Qatar's Training Facility in Idaho
Far-right activist Laura Loomer criticized the Trump administration for its defense ties with Qatar, falsely claiming the U.S was giving Qatar a military base. The facility, set to be built in Idaho for Qatar's pilot training, will be funded by Qatar and supervised by the U.S. military.
On Friday, far-right activist Laura Loomer sharply criticized President Donald Trump's administration for its increasing defense cooperation with Qatar.
She circulated false claims on social media suggesting that the Pentagon was handing over a military base on U.S. soil to Qatar. However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that such assertions were untrue.
The arrangement includes the construction of a training facility in Idaho for Qatar's F-15 pilots, funded by Qatar and supervised by the U.S. military.
The deal comes as part of the bilateral defense strategy, similar to existing arrangements with other U.S. allies. Despite Loomer's controversial statements and her significant influence among some Trump supporters, officials reaffirm that Qatar will not receive control of any U.S. base.
