Controversy Erupts Over Qatar's Training Facility in Idaho

On Friday, far-right activist Laura Loomer sharply criticized President Donald Trump's administration for its increasing defense cooperation with Qatar.

She circulated false claims on social media suggesting that the Pentagon was handing over a military base on U.S. soil to Qatar. However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that such assertions were untrue.

The arrangement includes the construction of a training facility in Idaho for Qatar's F-15 pilots, funded by Qatar and supervised by the U.S. military.

The deal comes as part of the bilateral defense strategy, similar to existing arrangements with other U.S. allies. Despite Loomer's controversial statements and her significant influence among some Trump supporters, officials reaffirm that Qatar will not receive control of any U.S. base.

