Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Qatar's Training Facility in Idaho

Far-right activist Laura Loomer criticized the Trump administration for its defense ties with Qatar, falsely claiming the U.S was giving Qatar a military base. The facility, set to be built in Idaho for Qatar's pilot training, will be funded by Qatar and supervised by the U.S. military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:50 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Qatar's Training Facility in Idaho
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, far-right activist Laura Loomer sharply criticized President Donald Trump's administration for its increasing defense cooperation with Qatar.

She circulated false claims on social media suggesting that the Pentagon was handing over a military base on U.S. soil to Qatar. However, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clarified that such assertions were untrue.

The arrangement includes the construction of a training facility in Idaho for Qatar's F-15 pilots, funded by Qatar and supervised by the U.S. military.

The deal comes as part of the bilateral defense strategy, similar to existing arrangements with other U.S. allies. Despite Loomer's controversial statements and her significant influence among some Trump supporters, officials reaffirm that Qatar will not receive control of any U.S. base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
2
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025