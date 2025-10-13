Left Menu

Gaza Deal Paves Path to Peace: A Presidential Perspective

U.S. President Donald Trump lauds a recent Gaza agreement, considering it a pivotal move towards peace. He commends Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for his courage in embracing resolution over continued conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump hailed a recent peace agreement between Israel and Hamas, labeling it as a timely resolution amidst escalating military tensions. Speaking at the Israeli parliament, Trump praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for making the decision to cease prolonged hostilities.

Trump recounted his conversation with Netanyahu, describing how the Israeli leader would be better remembered for opting for peace instead of further extension of military actions. 'I said, Bibi, you're going to be remembered for this far more than if you kept this thing going, going, going - kill, kill,' Trump added.

According to Trump, Netanyahu's decision demonstrated remarkable courage. He commended the Prime Minister for recognizing the victory and choosing to focus on a peaceful future, stating: 'I just want to congratulate you for having the courage to say, that's it, we've won and now let's enjoy our lives.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

